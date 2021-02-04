Samsung Heavy wins 230 bln-won order from Oceania
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has won a 230 billion-won (US$206 million) order from an Oceanian company.
Under the deal, two 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers will be delivered from the first half of 2023, the company said.
Samsung Heavy has bagged orders of five ships -- one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and four container carriers -- worth a combined $600 million so far this year.
The amount of the orders accounted for 8 percent of its order target of $78 billion for this year.
Global new orders of ships are estimated to grow 24 percent on-year to 23.8 million compensate gross tons (CGTs) this year, Samsung Heavy said, quoting data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
