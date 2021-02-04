Moon vows speedier deregulation for AI sector
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will accelerate its drive for the introduction of legislation and deregulatory measures to foster the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
He was speaking in his video message for a ceremony held in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, to kick off a major project to create a "national AI complex." A total of 620 billion won (US$550 million) will be spent over the coming four years, with more than 1,200 jobs expected to be created.
NHN Corp., South Korea's leading game and internet company, plans to pour 210 billion won to establish a top-notch AI data center there.
"As a key hub of South Korea's artificial intelligence (field), it would serve as an advance base to make the country's dream come true to become an AI powerhouse, beyond an IT power, in the post-coronavirus era," the president said.
He said the government will speed up efforts for legislation on data and AI use as well as for related deregulatory steps.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
5
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections
-
5
Preliminary heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas