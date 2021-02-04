Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q4 net income up 163.4 pct. to 307.7 bln won

All News 10:19 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 307.7 billion won (US$276 million), up 163.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 338 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 249.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 11.9 percent to 1.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was 8.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!