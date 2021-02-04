KT&G 2020 net profit up 13.1 pct. to 1.17 tln won
All News 10:19 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 1.17 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 13.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.48 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.37 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 6.8 percent to 5.3 trillion won.
