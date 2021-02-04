Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top court upholds guilty convictions of Samsung executives in union-busting case

All News 11:04 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the guilty convictions of dozens of former and current Samsung executives accused of sabotaging labor union activities at a subsidiary company in 2013.

The court confirmed a 16-month prison sentence for Kang Kyung-hoon, a vice president at Samsung Electronics Co., among others.

It also confirmed the acquittal of Lee Sang-hoon, former chairman of Samsung Electronics' board of directors, citing the illegal means by which evidence was collected to prove his involvement in the case.

More than 30 Samsung executives and officials were indicted in 2018 on charges of leading and engaging in groupwide efforts to neutralize the labor union at Samsung Electronics Service, a customer service affiliate, by gathering personal information about members and leaking sensitive personal data to force them to leave the union.

Lee Sang-hoon, former chairman of Samsung Electronics' board of directors, leaves a detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, after a court acquitted him of violation of labor union laws on Aug. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

