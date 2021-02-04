Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks down late Thursday morning on profit-taking

All News 11:28 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Thursday morning as investors sought profits following a recent hike.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 22.96 points, or 0.73 percent, to 3,106.72 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index remained in negative terrain due to strong foreign and institutional selling, after the key index rallied 5.2 percent in the past three sessions.

Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.89 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.31 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.09 percent, with Celltrion retreating 0.72 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.83 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors gaining 0.82 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.4 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.53 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,114.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.

