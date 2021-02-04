Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q4

All News 14:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 923.5 billion won (US$825.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 180.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 169.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 17.7 percent to 3.57 trillion won.
