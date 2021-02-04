Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering swings to red in 2020

All News 14:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 835.2 billion won (US$746.4 million), shifting from a profit of 213.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 74.4 billion won, down 74.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 14.9 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!