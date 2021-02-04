Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q4 net income up 101.3 pct. to 15.7 bln won

All News 14:24 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 15.7 billion won (US$14 million), up 101.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 18.7 billion won, up 96.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0 percent to 218.7 billion won.
