Hanmi Science 2020 net profit down 26.2 pct. to 22.7 bln won

All News 14:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 22.7 billion won (US$20.3 million), down 26.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 33.2 billion won, down 12.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5 percent to 857.4 billion won.
