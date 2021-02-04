Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in Q4

All News 14:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 72.7 billion won (US$65 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 37.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 10.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.3 percent to 658.7 billion won.
