Hyundai Mipo Dockyard swings to loss in 2020

All News 14:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 12.3 billion won (US$11 million), shifting from a profit of 61.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 60.4 percent on-year to 36.7 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 6.7 percent to 2.79 trillion won.
