Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings shifts to red in 2020

All News 14:30 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 789.7 billion won (US$705.8 million), turning from a profit of 115.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 597.1 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 666.6 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 29 percent to 18.91 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!