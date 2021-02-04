N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is forecast to receive about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under an international vaccine procurement program.
The COVAX Facility, the global vaccine distribution initiative, said in an interim delivery report published Wednesday that it will distribute 1.992 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to the North by the first half.
South Korea will be provided with at least over 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the report said. These vaccines require two doses per person.
Overall, the COVAX Facility will be distributing 337 million doses to 145 participating countries, about 3.3 percent of their total population.
North Korea claims to have no COVID-19 cases, although it has taken stringent border control and other measures to stem the virus spread.
The COVAX Facility is a World Health Organization-led multilateral platform aimed at securing equitable vaccine availability. One of its key goals is to secure and deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally within this year.
North Korea is among the 92 underdeveloped countries subject to the COVAX vaccine provision plan funded by developed nations.
