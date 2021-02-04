Aekyung Industrial Q4 net profit down 81.5 pct. to 1.8 bln won
All News 15:13 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 1.8 billion won (US$1.6 million), down 81.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.8 percent to 153.6 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Biden agree to upgrade alliance, cooperate to promote peace, tackle global challenges