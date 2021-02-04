Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Aekyung Industrial Q4 net profit down 81.5 pct. to 1.8 bln won

15:13 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 1.8 billion won (US$1.6 million), down 81.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.8 percent to 153.6 billion won.
