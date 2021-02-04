Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Aekyung Industrial 2020 net profit down 72.7 pct. to 11.4 bln won

All News 15:13 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 11.4 billion won (US$10.2 million), down 72.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 22.4 billion won, down 63.1 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 16.1 percent to 588.1 billion won.
