KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 998,000 UP 17,000
SsangyongCement 6,710 DN 120
Binggrae 56,300 DN 500
GCH Corp 43,450 DN 400
LotteChilsung 127,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,100 DN 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,200 UP 4,600
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 DN 3,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,945 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,740 DN 160
DB INSURANCE 37,250 DN 600
SamsungElec 82,500 DN 2,100
NHIS 11,750 UP 150
POSCO 264,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 66,500 DN 1,600
LS 67,600 UP 500
GC Corp 464,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 40,950 DN 2,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,050 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 DN 11,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,500 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 31,350 DN 550
HITEJINRO 32,650 UP 200
Yuhan 65,500 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 188,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 52,000 DN 500
DL 85,300 UP 7,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,150 UP 550
KiaMtr 98,100 UP 400
SK hynix 125,000 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 519,000 DN 4,000
LIG Nex1 43,600 UP 4,600
DWS 54,600 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S247500 UP2500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 DN 550
DL E&C 122,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 34,250 DN 200
F&F 113,500 UP 4,000
Ottogi 566,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 52,000 DN 300
(MORE)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
5
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Biden agree to upgrade alliance, cooperate to promote peace, tackle global challenges