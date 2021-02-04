Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group 2020 net profit up 5.7 pct. to 3.5 tln won

All News 15:45 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 3.5 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 2.8 percent on-year to 4.61 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 17.9 percent to 55.62 trillion won.
