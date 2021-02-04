S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 4, 2021
All News 16:32 February 04, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.670 0.669 +0.1
3-year TB 0.984 0.978 +0.6
10-year TB 1.793 1.768 +2.5
2-year MSB 0.865 0.866 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.065 2.064 +0.1
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
