Court decides to launch rehabilitation process for Eastar Jet

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Bankruptcy Court decided Thursday to initiate corporate rehabilitation proceedings for financially troubled budget carrier Eastar Jet.

The court appointed two managers, including Easter Jet CEO Kim You-sang, to oversee the rehabilitation process, despite a demand from the company's pilot union to exclude sitting executives from the interim caretaker team.

The court will receive Eastar Jet-related financial statements from stakeholders, such as bond and security rights certificates, from Feb. 19-March 4. Eastar Jet is required to submit a rehabilitation plan to the court by May 20.

This photo, taken on July 23, 2020, shows the headquarters of low-cost carrier Eastar Jet Co. in Seoul. Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said the same day it has decided to scrap a deal to acquire Eastar Jet amid the impact of the new coronavirus on the airline industry. (Yonhap)

The budget airline has had difficulties in finding a strategic investor since July of last year when Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the low-cost carrier.

In January, Eastar Jet applied for court receivership to find a way to continue its air transport business through M&A procedures.

The court later ordered preservation measures and comprehensive prohibition to prevent creditors from seizing or selling company assets and freeze all bonds before the carrier's rehabilitation proceedings.

