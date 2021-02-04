Hyundai Department Store Q4 net income down 63.8 pct. to 27.4 bln won
All News 16:48 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 27.4 billion won (US$24.5 million), down 63.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 105.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.3 percent to 644.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 8.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Biden agree to upgrade alliance, cooperate to promote peace, tackle global challenges