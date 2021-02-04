Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Department Store 2020 net profit down 57.4 pct. to 103.6 bln won

All News 16:48 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 103.6 billion won (US$92.6 million), down 57.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 135.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 292.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.4 percent to 2.27 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!