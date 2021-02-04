Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Fine Chemical 2020 net profit up 18.1 pct. to 198.8 bln won

All News 16:50 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 198.8 billion won (US$177.7 million), up 18.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 139.2 billion won, down 26.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 3.6 percent to 1.26 trillion won.
