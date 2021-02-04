Vice FM meets German envoy to discuss bilateral ties, pandemic, peninsula peace
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Germany's top envoy here Thursday to discuss joint efforts to deepen bilateral ties and cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, the foreign ministry said.
During their talks, Choi and Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel agreed to continue communication at each government level to jointly address global challenges, including the pandemic, and explore ways to cooperate in securing COVID-19 vaccines.
They also agreed to work together to allow essential business trips for people traveling between the two countries under a December bilateral arrangement on the condition that their travel does not undermine antivirus efforts, the ministry said.
On Seoul's push to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, Reiffenstuel reaffirmed Germany's continued support for its peace endeavors.
Thursday's meeting marks Choi's first face-to-face talks with a European diplomat this year and represents the two countries' will to deepen bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.
