HDC Holdings Q4 net income up 62.1 pct. to 76.8 bln won

All News 17:21 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 76.8 billion won (US$68.7 million), up 62.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 626.8 percent on-year to 188.1 billion won. Sales increased 196.3 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
