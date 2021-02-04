HDC Holdings 2020 net income down 38.7 pct. to 168.7 bln won
All News 17:22 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 168.7 billion won (US$150.8 million), down 38.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 549.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 128.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 141.9 percent to 3.91 trillion won.
(END)
