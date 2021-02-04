Arrest warrant sought for ex-industry minister over reactor shutdown controversy
DAEJEON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution filed for a warrant to arrest a former industry and energy minister Thursday as part of a probe into the controversial closure of an aging nuclear reactor.
The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office asked a court to issue the warrant for Paik Un-gyu on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of business.
Paik has been under probe over allegations that he abused his power in the viability assessment of Wolsong-1, the nation's second-oldest nuclear reactor, before the government decided to close it in December 2019.
In October 2020, a state audit found its economic viability was unreasonably undervalued in favor of an early closure.
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) questioned the general credibility of the process in calculating economic numbers of the reactor, saying that Paik is one of the leading figures in the mishandling of the assessment.
The former minister is also suspected of being involved in the deletion of documents related to the reactor closure by three ministry officials.
They were indicted over allegations that they destroyed 530 materials and files about the government's decision to terminate the operation of Wolsong-1, right before the BAI ordered the submission of the documents late last year.
The closure of Wolsong-1 has remained a hot-button issue in domestic politics since President Moon Jae-in decided in 2017 to decommission the reactor earlier than scheduled in line with his energy policy.
A TV station earlier reported that documents on a nuclear power project in North Korea were included among hundreds of the deleted files.
The report spawned speculation the Moon administration may have pushed for a secret plan to build an atomic power plant in the North and that Moon may have delivered the proposal to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in April 2018.
The government flatly denied the allegation.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean minister chairs UNESCO session on cultural diversity
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
4
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
5
Controversy erupts over Seoul's possible push to build nuke plant in N. Korea
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Biden agree to upgrade alliance, cooperate to promote peace, tackle global challenges