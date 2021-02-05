Korean-language dailies

-- Motion to impeach Judge Lim passed with 179 ayes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Supreme court chief justice lies over power abuse scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Supreme court justice chief violates separation of power by himself (Donga llbo)

-- 670,000 new apartments to be distributed, gov't to offer tax incentives for reconstruction projects (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Supreme court chief justice's lie, first impeachment of sitting judge; judiciary damaged (Segye Times)

-- Supreme court chief justice lies, judge impeached by ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's supreme court chief justice, his horrible level (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 470,000 housing units to be developed in metropolitan areas, gov't says it's 'supply shock level' (Hankyoreh)

-- Day of humiliation for judiciary department (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't-led reconstruction projects will enjoy tax benefit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 222 spots in Seoul to be allowed for development (Korea Economic Daily)

