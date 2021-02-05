Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 07:02 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Motion to impeach Judge Lim passed with 179 ayes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme court chief justice lies over power abuse scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Supreme court justice chief violates separation of power by himself (Donga llbo)
-- 670,000 new apartments to be distributed, gov't to offer tax incentives for reconstruction projects (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Supreme court chief justice's lie, first impeachment of sitting judge; judiciary damaged (Segye Times)
-- Supreme court chief justice lies, judge impeached by ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's supreme court chief justice, his horrible level (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 470,000 housing units to be developed in metropolitan areas, gov't says it's 'supply shock level' (Hankyoreh)
-- Day of humiliation for judiciary department (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't-led reconstruction projects will enjoy tax benefit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 222 spots in Seoul to be allowed for development (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Assembly impeaches a sitting judge (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- National Assembly impeaches judge accused of power abuse (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Biden agree on establishing NK policy at earliest possible date (Korea Times)
(END)

