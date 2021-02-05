Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's current account surplus widens in December

All News 08:00 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus widened on-month in December last year, mainly due to a modest recovery in exports, the central bank said Friday.

The current account surplus reached US$11.51 billion in December, widening from a surplus of $9.18 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.

Since the country logged a deficit of $3.33 billion in April 2020, the largest in almost a decade, on faltering exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the current account has stayed in the black for eighth straight months.

The goods balance logged a surplus of $10.5 billion in December, larger than a surplus of $5.6 billion tallied the previous month.

In December last year, the monthly exports advanced 12.6 percent on-year to reach $51.4 billion. It marked the first time since November 2018 for the export volume to surpass the $50 billion mark.

The country's overseas shipments have been battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But the pace of the slump has eased since June as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and easing border lockdowns.

