Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports of sauces hit all-time high in 2020

All News 08:13 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of sauces reached an all-time high in 2020 as more people enjoyed cooking at home around the globe amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments of sauces rose 25.8 percent on-year in 2020 to reach $301.7 million, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

KITA said the growth also came as global consumers became more aware of Korean-style foods following the popularity of Korean cultural content overseas.

By destination, the United States accounted for 23 percent of the combined exports at $69.7 million, trailed by China with 20 percent, or $61 million.

Russia and Japan accounted for 8.3 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

South Korea's overall exports of foodstuffs also edged up 4.5 percent on-year in 2020 to reach $9 billion.

Last year, the country's total outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019.

Shown in this undated file photo provided by local convenient store chain CU are samples of sauces. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea-food export
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!