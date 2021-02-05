Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, taking a cue from overnight record gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.3 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,110.85 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.85 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 1.6 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 2.51 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.22 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.1 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 1.41 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.25 percent, while Celltrion advanced 3.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,120.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
4
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections