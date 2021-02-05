Army officer tests positive for coronavirus
All News 10:25 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload among the military population to 554, the defense ministry said Friday.
The officer, based in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after an infection was reported at the base, according to the ministry.
The soldier was in quarantine and confirmed to be infected in a virus test conducted prior to release.
Nationwide, South Korea's total COVID-19 caseload broke the 80,000 mark Friday with 370 additional cases.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report