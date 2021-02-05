Today in Korean history
Feb. 6
1964 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Kenya.
1972 -- The Cheongryong unit, one of the main South Korean contingents that participated in the Vietnam War at the United States' request, returns home.
1996 -- South Korea and Israel sign an investment guarantee and double taxation avoidance accords.
2002 -- Park Yong-sung, chairman of South Korea's Doosan Group, is elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee at its general assembly.
2006 -- Tokyo announces it will waive visas for South Korean visitors as a way of boosting ties, enabling South Korean tourists to stay in Japan for up to 90 days without a visa.
2010 -- North Korea says it will release Robert Park, a 28-year-old U.S. missionary it was holding for allegedly illegally crossing into the communist country. He was set free on Feb. 6, 43 days after he crossed the frozen Tumen river into the North to urge then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il to free all prisoners and improve human rights.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 amid tough virus curbs
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report