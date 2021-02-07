Veteran KBO outfielder welcomes opportunity to play with 2nd-generation star on new team

Lee Yong-kyu and Lee Jong-beom spent seven seasons together, from 2005 to 2011, with the Kia Tigers. When the former joined the Tigers in a trade before the 2005 season, he was still only 19, a second-round draft pick about to enter his first full season. Lee Jong-beom, on the other hand, was a 34-year-old franchise icon and one of the greatest players in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The former five-tool star at shortstop was winding down his career as an outfielder, and together, they won the 2009 Korean Series title.

