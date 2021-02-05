Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in 2020

All News 13:09 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net loss of 12.3 billion won (US$10.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 97.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 107.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 7.1 percent to 2.25 trillion won.
