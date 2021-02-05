Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in 2020
All News 13:09 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net loss of 12.3 billion won (US$10.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 97.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 107.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 7.1 percent to 2.25 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 amid tough virus curbs
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report