Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 57.6 billion won (US$51.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 3.3 billion, compared with a loss of 6.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 507.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 53.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 amid tough virus curbs
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report