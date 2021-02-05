Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks remains in red in Q4

13:09 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 69 billion won (US$61.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 8.4 billion, compared with a loss of 51.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18 percent to 2.76 trillion won.
