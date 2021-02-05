SK Networks remains in red in Q4
All News 13:09 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 69 billion won (US$61.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 8.4 billion, compared with a loss of 51.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18 percent to 2.76 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 amid tough virus curbs
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report