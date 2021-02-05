Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks shifts to profits in 2020

All News 13:09 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 42.1 billion won (US$37.4 million), swinging from a loss of 122.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 13.1 percent on-year to 123.7 billion won. Annual sales decreased 18.6 percent to 10.63 trillion won.
