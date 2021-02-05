Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 1 -- Ex-N.K. diplomat says Pyongyang cannot seek denuclearization
Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward
2 -- Defense ministry says N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years
4 -- Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-- U.S. intelligence official says N. Korea fears internal unrest more than foreign attacks
5 -- Foreign ministry nominee says inter-Korean ties, pandemic should be considered in planning joint military exercise with the U.S.
(END)
