Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 1 -- Ex-N.K. diplomat says Pyongyang cannot seek denuclearization

Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward

2 -- Defense ministry says N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years

4 -- Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together

-- U.S. intelligence official says N. Korea fears internal unrest more than foreign attacks

5 -- Foreign ministry nominee says inter-Korean ties, pandemic should be considered in planning joint military exercise with the U.S.
