Hanssem 2020 net profit up 58.1 pct. to 67.5 bln won

All News 13:44 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 67.5 billion won (US$60 million), up 58.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 93 billion won, up 66.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 21.7 percent to 2.06 trillion won.
