Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward
WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is looking for optimal ways to advance the denuclearization process in North Korea and also deal with "growing problems" from the North's nuclear weapons, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said such measures may include additional sanctions but also diplomatic incentives.
"This is a problem, a bad problem that has gotten worse over time, and I wouldn't be the first to acknowledge that it's a problem that has gotten worse across administrations," the top U.S. diplomat said of the North Korean nuclear issue in an interview with NBC News broadcast Monday.
------------
U.S. missile defense aims to deter 'limited' nuclear attack from N. Korea: Hicks
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States' missile defense system provides deterrence against "limited" nuclear attacks from countries such as North Korea, Deputy Defense Secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks said Tuesday.
Hicks said if confirmed, she would work to further improve the missile defense system.
"As currently constructed, the relationship between U.S. missile defense and the U.S. nuclear arsenal is complementary," she said in written response to her pre-confirmation-hearing questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee.
------------
Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to draw up a joint "comprehensive" strategy on North Korea during their phone talks, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden also agreed to work together for the shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and bringing lasting peace to the region, according to Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon proposed that the two sides make joint efforts to advance the denuclearization and peace-building process in the half-hour conversation, according to Kang.
------------
N. Korea fears internal unrest more than foreign attacks: U.S. intelligence official
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is more concerned about possible calls for regime change from within than attacks from the outside, a U.S. intelligence official said Thursday, as a reason why the North may not give up its nuclear weapons in the near future.
Sydney Seiler, however, also noted the North Korean nuclear issue may be resolved once the issue of regime stability can be addressed.
Seiler is the national intelligence officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council, a government agency that supports and reports to the director of national intelligence.
------------
U.S. will closely consult with S. Korea on N. Korea: Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States will closely consult with its Asian allies such as South Korea in dealing with North Korea, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
He also said close consultation with allies will be part of U.S. efforts to strengthen its alliances.
"To revitalizing America's alliance, the president has spoken with key allies in both Europe and Asia. Just last night, he had the opportunity to speak with both the president of the Republic of Korea and the prime minister of Australia, and the national security team is working now with those allies to build out an ambitious agenda," Sullivan said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
(END)
