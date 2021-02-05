SsangYong Motor extends plant suspension amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Financially troubled carmaker SsangYong Motor Co. said Friday it will extend the suspension of its local plant due to a lack of parts supplies from contractors.
SsangYong Motor already halted its plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 24, Dec. 28, and Feb. 3-5 as its subcontractors refused to deliver parts due to outstanding payments.
The SUV-focused carmaker filed for court receivership on Dec. 21 after it failed to obtain approval for the rollover of existing loans from its creditors.
SsangYong received a two-month suspension of its obligation to pay its debts as it aims to find a new investor during the period before the court-led restructuring begins on Feb. 28. The suspension period can be extended depending on the court's decision.
SsangYong's Indian parent firm Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is in the process of selling its controlling stake in the Korean unit, denying reports that the deal has fallen through.
Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won in 2011 and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
4
Culture ministry aims to revive pandemic-hit culture sector, spread 'hallyu' in 2021
-
5
N.K. envoy says strengthening of defense capabilities aimed at opening peace era
-
1
Historical comedy series 'Mr. Queen' on roll despite controversy
-
2
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
-
3
(5th LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
-
4
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 amid tough virus curbs
-
5
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report