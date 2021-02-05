After humble start, Rays' Choi Ji-man proud of long career in U.S.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- It has been nearly a dozen years since South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man signed with the Seattle Mariners out of high school, embarking on a journey toward Major League Baseball (MLB) that he wasn't sure would go his way.
And here he was on Friday in Seoul, just a few months from a historic World Series appearance with the Tampa Bay Rays, and about to be paid a seven-figure salary for the first time in his career.
The Rays' first baseman met with a small group of journalists at a Seoul hotel on Friday, two days before leaving for the United States for spring training. The 29-year-old was in the midst of a long day, as he was up until 4:30 a.m. in the morning to keep abreast of his salary arbitration hearing against the Rays over Zoom.
Choi had a base salary of US$850,000 last year and earned $427,148 in prorated pay after the major league season was cut short from 162 games to 60 games due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Choi asked for $2.45 million won, but the Rays offered him $1.85 million. A decision is expected Saturday (Korean time). Either way, it will be the biggest contract of Choi's career.
"I never thought I'd make it this far, where I became eligible for salary arbitration," Choi said. "When I first moved to the U.S., my mindset was, I am going to learn what I can and come back. And it's been 12 years already.
"I haven't reached this point alone. I've had a lot of help along the way," Choi added. "Now that I'll be paid more money, I'll try to live up to that contract and return love and support of my fans."
MLB players with three or more years of experience, but less than six years of service time, are eligible for salary arbitration, if they don't already have a contract for the upcoming season.
Choi, who made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 but didn't become a regular until joining the Rays in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, became eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter.
"I am a bit tired, but it was a lot of fun because it was my first time doing this," Choi said. "The team is exercising its rights, and I am exercising my rights as a player. It was all done in a good spirit."
Asked about his thoughts on making seven figures, Choi quipped, "I will believe it when I see those numbers in my bank account. After taxes and fees to my agent, I won't end up with much anyway."
Choi's regular season numbers, with a .230 batting average, three home runs and 16 RBIs in 42 games, don't jump off the page. But he made his presence felt in the postseason, as the Rays reached the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
He batted a robust .385/.529/.615 with a home run in five games of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Houston Astros. Before that, he batted .267/.421/.533, plus a home run and three RBIs, in five games against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series (ALDS).
Choi also became the first Korean position player to appear in the World Series. His game-worn jersey is now part of the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2020 World Series exhibit in Cooperstown, New York.
"I didn't want to give it away. I wanted to keep it," Choi cracked. But he added, more seriously, "It means a lot to have that in the Hall of Fame. I am proud of being the first Korean position player in the World Series. I can take my children there to show it to them, and it will be there for generations."
In Game 1 of the ALDS, Choi famously homered off the Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole. Choi is 10-for-19 (.526) with four homers lifetime against Cole, including the postseason. He has more hits against Cole than any other pitcher in the majors.
Choi attributed his success against the All-Star right-hander to luck.
"Cole's bread-and-butter is his fastball, and I went into my at-bats against him looking for a fastball. It worked to my advantage early on," Choi said with a sheepish grin. "Then he started throwing me breaking balls later on, and I expected him to do exactly that. So I was ready for those pitches. There's really not much more I can say about that."
