Hana Financial Group 2020 net profit up 10.7 pct. to 2.68 tln won

All News 15:21 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 2.68 trillion won (US$2.4 billion), up 10.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 3.83 trillion won, up 17.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 24.8 percent to 48.21 trillion won.
