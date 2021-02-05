Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group 2020 net income down 4 pct. to 3.49 tln won

All News 15:39 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 3.49 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), down 4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 2.3 percent on-year to 4.92 trillion won. Annual sales increased 11.8 percent to 49.02 trillion won.
