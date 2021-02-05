LOTTE 33,450 UP 300

SamsungElec 83,500 UP 1,000

NHIS 11,850 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,790 UP 140

SKC 130,500 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 249,500 UP 1,000

AmoreG 62,700 UP 1,600

GCH Corp 42,600 DN 850

SK Discovery 66,700 UP 200

KPIC 304,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,770 UP 30

LS 69,700 UP 2,100

GC Corp 453,000 DN 11,500

DB INSURANCE 38,050 UP 800

Binggrae 57,000 UP 700

GS E&C 40,300 DN 650

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 775,000 UP 28,000

POSCO 263,000 DN 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 70,800 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 39,300 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 100

LotteChilsung 126,000 DN 1,500

Hyundai M&F INS 20,100 0

Daesang 26,550 UP 250

SKNetworks 5,490 UP 50

ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 150

Daewoong 45,850 UP 350

SamyangFood 92,000 UP 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 550

CJ CheilJedang 443,500 UP 4,000

TaekwangInd 999,000 UP 1,000

SsangyongCement 6,740 UP 30

NEXENTIRE 7,100 UP 570

CHONGKUNDANG 184,000 UP 5,500

KCC 202,000 DN 500

SKBP 149,000 DN 500

LGInt 27,500 DN 800

Youngpoong 523,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)