KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 33,450 UP 300
SamsungElec 83,500 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,850 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,790 UP 140
SKC 130,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 249,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 62,700 UP 1,600
GCH Corp 42,600 DN 850
SK Discovery 66,700 UP 200
KPIC 304,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,770 UP 30
LS 69,700 UP 2,100
GC Corp 453,000 DN 11,500
DB INSURANCE 38,050 UP 800
Binggrae 57,000 UP 700
GS E&C 40,300 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 775,000 UP 28,000
POSCO 263,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,300 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 100
LotteChilsung 126,000 DN 1,500
Hyundai M&F INS 20,100 0
Daesang 26,550 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,490 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 150
Daewoong 45,850 UP 350
SamyangFood 92,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 443,500 UP 4,000
TaekwangInd 999,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,740 UP 30
NEXENTIRE 7,100 UP 570
CHONGKUNDANG 184,000 UP 5,500
KCC 202,000 DN 500
SKBP 149,000 DN 500
LGInt 27,500 DN 800
Youngpoong 523,000 UP 4,000
