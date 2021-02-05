KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 8,070 UP 20
HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,150 DN 250
SK hynix 127,500 UP 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 168,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,900 UP 550
Kogas 32,000 UP 250
Hanwha 34,100 UP 300
DB HiTek 60,800 DN 900
CJ 99,800 DN 700
JWPHARMA 31,050 UP 150
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 DN 150
GS Retail 34,750 UP 500
Ottogi 569,000 UP 3,000
F&F 120,500 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 53,300 UP 1,300
NamsunAlum 4,445 DN 55
MERITZ SECU 3,725 UP 80
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 700
Hanmi Science 76,800 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 207,500 0
Hanssem 102,500 UP 6,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,100 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 31,800 UP 450
HITEJINRO 34,400 UP 1,750
Yuhan 66,300 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 184,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 52,600 UP 600
DL 89,700 UP 4,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,450 UP 300
KiaMtr 101,500 UP 3,400
DONGSUH 38,500 UP 4,350
BukwangPharm 25,750 UP 4,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,200 DN 1,300
DL E&C 120,000 DN 2,500
KAL 30,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 DN 20
LG Corp. 104,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 20,200 UP 50
