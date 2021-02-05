DongkukStlMill 8,070 UP 20

HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,150 DN 250

SK hynix 127,500 UP 2,500

SamsungF&MIns 168,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,900 UP 550

Kogas 32,000 UP 250

Hanwha 34,100 UP 300

DB HiTek 60,800 DN 900

CJ 99,800 DN 700

JWPHARMA 31,050 UP 150

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 DN 150

GS Retail 34,750 UP 500

Ottogi 569,000 UP 3,000

F&F 120,500 UP 7,000

IlyangPharm 53,300 UP 1,300

NamsunAlum 4,445 DN 55

MERITZ SECU 3,725 UP 80

HtlShilla 82,000 UP 700

Hanmi Science 76,800 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 207,500 0

Hanssem 102,500 UP 6,100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,100 UP 1,600

ShinhanGroup 31,800 UP 450

HITEJINRO 34,400 UP 1,750

Yuhan 66,300 UP 800

CJ LOGISTICS 184,000 DN 4,500

DOOSAN 52,600 UP 600

DL 89,700 UP 4,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,450 UP 300

KiaMtr 101,500 UP 3,400

DONGSUH 38,500 UP 4,350

BukwangPharm 25,750 UP 4,350

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,200 DN 1,300

DL E&C 120,000 DN 2,500

KAL 30,000 DN 500

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 DN 20

LG Corp. 104,000 UP 2,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 UP 3,500

BoryungPharm 20,200 UP 50

(MORE)