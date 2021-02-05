KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
L&L 12,800 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 DN 200
Shinsegae 238,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 289,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 106,500 DN 4,500
Hyosung 88,900 UP 500
OCI 102,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 63,600 UP 1,500
KorZinc 414,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,220 UP 50
SYC 62,900 UP 500
KSOE 98,200 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 47,050 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 1,100
S-Oil 74,600 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,200 UP 3,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 284,000 UP 14,000
HMM 14,050 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 98,300 DN 2,700
KumhoPetrochem 276,500 UP 23,500
LG Innotek 211,500 DN 500
Mobis 352,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,550 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 11,600 UP 100
S-1 83,500 UP 1,200
DWS 57,900 UP 3,300
KEPCO 23,550 DN 100
SamsungSecu 39,100 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 10,900 DN 50
SKTelecom 258,500 UP 11,500
S&T MOTIV 71,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 44,550 UP 800
ZINUS 97,100 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,950 UP 300
Hanon Systems 18,350 UP 150
SK 315,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 79,800 DN 2,000
Handsome 32,450 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50
