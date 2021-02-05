KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanchem 217,500 UP 13,500
COWAY 70,100 UP 500
PanOcean 4,570 UP 35
SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 20,000 UP 200
KT 24,050 0
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176500 UP2000
SamsungEng 12,650 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 16,200 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 UP 1,100
KT&G 80,000 DN 100
DHICO 11,800 UP 250
Doosanfc 60,400 DN 500
LG Display 23,200 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,900 UP 100
NAVER 362,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 455,000 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 110,500 UP 500
IBK 8,230 UP 120
DWEC 6,200 UP 10
CJ CGV 27,550 UP 100
DSINFRA 9,110 UP 210
DongwonF&B 180,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 27,900 UP 400
LGH&H 1,626,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 1,028,000 UP 28,000
KEPCO E&C 17,750 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,800 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 UP 500
Celltrion 341,500 0
Huchems 22,700 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 UP 3,500
KIH 85,200 UP 1,800
DSME 25,950 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 39,450 DN 50
KIWOOM 149,000 DN 500
