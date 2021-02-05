Hanchem 217,500 UP 13,500

COWAY 70,100 UP 500

PanOcean 4,570 UP 35

SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 UP 950

CheilWorldwide 20,000 UP 200

KT 24,050 0

SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 UP 1,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176500 UP2000

SamsungEng 12,650 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 16,200 UP 200

LG Uplus 12,700 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 UP 1,100

KT&G 80,000 DN 100

DHICO 11,800 UP 250

Doosanfc 60,400 DN 500

LG Display 23,200 DN 150

Kangwonland 23,900 UP 100

NAVER 362,500 UP 4,500

Kakao 455,000 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 110,500 UP 500

IBK 8,230 UP 120

DWEC 6,200 UP 10

CJ CGV 27,550 UP 100

DSINFRA 9,110 UP 210

DongwonF&B 180,500 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 27,900 UP 400

LGH&H 1,626,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 1,028,000 UP 28,000

KEPCO E&C 17,750 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,800 UP 2,200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 158,000 UP 500

Celltrion 341,500 0

Huchems 22,700 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 UP 3,500

KIH 85,200 UP 1,800

DSME 25,950 UP 500

LOTTE Himart 39,450 DN 50

KIWOOM 149,000 DN 500

