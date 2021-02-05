Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook Tire & Technology 2020 net profit down 11.7 pct. to 379.3 bln won

All News 15:46 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 379.3 billion won (US$337.5 million), down 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 628.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 544 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 6.2 percent to 6.45 trillion won.
